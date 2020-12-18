Doctors urge caution as some report allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the nation continues to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors are urging some groups of people to take precautions.

Dr. Evelyn Montalvo-Stanton says there have been some reported cases of patients having an anaphylactic reaction to the vaccine. For those with a history of severe allergic reaction, she recommends bringing an EpiPen, Benadryl or an inhaler.

“If they know they have a history of anaphylactic reaction they should be prepared,” Dr. Montalvo-Stanton said. “It’s very few cases that we’ve seen so far, but it’s better to be cautious and be prepared.”

Dr. Montalvo-Stanton says those with a history of serious anaphylaxis should get the vaccine in a controlled environment.

“They should make an appointment with your specialist or healthcare provider, and not have it done in these pharmacy areas, because there’s no healthcare provider that can help you if you run into an anaphylactic reaction,” Montalvo-Stanton said.

Although many people do get seasonal allergies, especially in Las Vegas, Dr. Montalvo-stanton says this recommendation is only for severe cases.

“If someone has regular allergies due to the environment or certain foods, and it’s not as bad and they have no problems, it’s not an issue,” Montalvo-Stanton said. “But, for those who have a history of severe allergies, definitely they need to be prepared.”

Those with a history of serious allergic reactions are encouraged to consult with their doctor or specialist.