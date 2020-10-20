Doctors studying disparities with breast cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One out of every 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

The disease kills tens of thousands of women in the US every year. One out of every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

While experts say Black women slightly less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer, they face a greater risk of dying from the disease.

According to doctors, the disparity is seen for all socio-economic backgrounds, so studying genetics and biology of breast cancer is critical.

“Back in the day, we sort of attributed a lot to access to care and certainly access to care, plays a role. But we now know that there are many reasons and many causes and a lot of research is underway to address those causes,” said Dr. Vivian J. Bea, New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Experts are concerned that the pandemic will widen the gap as many women are delaying screening.

They encourage all women to talk to their doctors about when to start getting checked.