Doctors remind Nevadans not to put off routine healthcare, notice drop in immunizations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than ever, we need to keep ourselves healthy and strong, but local doctors have been concerned that many Southern Nevadans are putting off routine healthcare as they notice a drop in immunizations and vaccines.

In today’s Health Watch, 8 News Now’s Denise Valdez spoke to a clinic group that has seen this alarming trend.

A family practitioner from Southwest Medical who has seen a 43% decline in immunizations for children and adults says she realizes that during the shutdown many families just didn’t leave the house.

Dr. Hilary Schroeder says that safety protocols at medical facilities are standard operating procedure now, so as we head into flu season, patients should feel confident coming in for exams and annual shots for themselves and their children.

“I definitely still strongly encourage patients to receive their flu shot…it does offer great protection and immunity even not against covid specifically but protects your respiratory health…even if they haven’t in the past,” said Dr. Hilary Schroeder, Family Medicine Southwest Medical.

Schroeder worries that many families will fall through the cracks if they continue to put their health on the back burner.

Most doctors practice great safety measures in their offices, stated Schroeder.

She also reminders viewers that telemedicine or FaceTime is another way to get in touch with your doctor.

Southwest Medical also has a mobile clinic that offers dispatch services that can visit your home.