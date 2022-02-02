Doctors, EMTs pull out of consideration for Nevada execution

FILE – In this photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections, the then-newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev., is shown on Nov. 10, 2016. Nevada state officials are telling a federal judge the two doctors who would oversee an execution by an end-of-February 2022 deadline don’t want to be publicly identified and are no longer being considered. State Department of Corrections operations official William Gittere says two emergency medical technicians also withdrew their names and he’s looking for replacements. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada state officials are telling a federal judge the two doctors who would oversee an execution by an end-of-February deadline don’t want to be publicly identified and are no longer being considered.

State Department of Corrections operations official William Gittere says two emergency medical technicians also withdrew their names and he’s looking for replacements. That’s after U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II said he wanted to see the credentials of medical personnel who might attend Zane Floyd’s lethal injection.

March 2021, file photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd, an inmate at Ely State Prison. Chief Deputy Nevada Attorney General Randall Gilmer asked U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, for a quick hearing and ruling about the constitutionality of Nevada’s execution procedure, saying a drug that officials want to use for Floyd’s lethal injection will expire in late February. Boulware II did not promise to accelerate the pace of his review. Zane Floyd faces execution for killing four people and wounding a fifth at a Las Vegas grocery store in 1999. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)

The judge plans a hearing Thursday in ongoing proceedings about whether Nevada’s plan to use a never-before-tried combination of drugs would result in an unconstitutionally cruel and inhumane death.

One of the drugs the state would use expires Feb. 28.