Doctor sheds light on possible vaccine side effects, what to do if you miss your second dose

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 vaccines are top of mind for many, as the effort to immunize everyone continues across Nevada.

But a lot of people still have questions, many surrounding the second dose.

Currently, there are three COVID-19 vaccines that are licensed for use in the U.S. by the FDA: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — also known as the Janssen vaccine.

With all of these, it is normal for a person to experience minor side effects, like soreness, fatigue, headaches, even a fever and chills. That is the body building up its immunity.

As for getting your first dose but missing your second, that can delay the process, but as Dr. Volker explains, there is no need to panic.

“You actually can go up to 6 weeks with either of them, safely is what we are finding out,” said Dr. Volker — Chief Clinical Officer for Intermountain Healthcare. “So, if you do miss the 21 day on the Pfizer, or the 28 day on Moderna, you still can catch up.”

If it is beyond six weeks, the CDC still encourages you to go for your second dose, so no need to start over and get your first one again. There is just no data to show how effective it will be beyond 6 weeks.

Also do not panic if you happen to misplace your vaccination card. You can still get a second dose, but the CDC recommends taking a photo of it just in case. The card is used more as a reminder to people than anything else.