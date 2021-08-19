Doctor shares tips on helping children overcome fear of needles

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —Back to school immunizations, COVID vaccines, and upcoming flu shots can sound overwhelming and if your child has a fear of needles, they’re certainly not alone.

Dr. Mary Mason, the founder of “Little medical school” says it’s important to focus on your child’s anxiety level before you head to an appointment.

The best thing you can do is educate them about why they may need a particular vaccine.

“I’m a big fan of having a candid conversation and tell them here is what’s going to happen and I like to tell them why, because I think knowledge is so empowering. So for example, before the pandemic, take the example of flu vaccination, give them the science of how it works, why we have to get it, and why it’s important for the community,” says Dr. Mary Mason the founder of Little Medical school.

With very young children it is a great idea to let them bring a stuffed animal along to role play, and act out what is going to happen.

Dr. Mason also adds that parents can also let children dress up like a doctor, which she says can be an empowering moment for them.