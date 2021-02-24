Doctor gives advice for children heading back to in-person learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first day of in-person learning for younger Clark County students begins on Monday when children in kindergarten through third grade begin hybrid learning.

For the youngest students, it will be their first time ever in an elementary school classroom.

It’s recommended that your child might want to have hand sanitizer, or wipes and a mask with with a chain so they don’t lose it.

There is growing evidence that shows COVID-19 affects children differently. They do experience lower infection rates and make up less than 10% of the cases in the United States. Children, who do become infected, also tend to have milder symptoms.

Since school will look much different than it did before the pandemic, doctors suggest preparing your child for the changes.

“Instill confidence in them. Listen to their fears, voice your fears. Talk amongst yourselves. Then give them encouragement that they will overcome it just like they’ve overcome everything else in this pandemic,” said Dr. Sonya Aikels, Las Vegas pediatrician.

Dr. Aikles says parents should read all the information on the reconnect website so they can understand what the day is suppose to look like.

8 News Now will air a Back to School special on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.