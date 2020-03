LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With more testing and the possible rise of coronavirus cases in Nevada it can be easy to get caught up in the hysteria of uncertainty.

8 News Now spoke with Dr. David Gennis, Clinical Psychologist at Southern Hills Hospital.

The first signs of anxiety were the stockpiling of water and toilet paper as well as disinfectants.

Dr. Gennis discussed why this is a natural reaction to uncertain events in an attempt to regain control.