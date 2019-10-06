Doctor arrested on sexual assault charges; may have had more victims

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are reaching out to the public for help in a sexual assault investigation. 46-year-old Dr. Michel Rantissi Jr. has been arrested for sexual assault and open and gross lewdness.

Dr. Rantissi was arrested on Thursday after a report was received over two weeks ago. The report details a sexual assault that took place in a doctor’s office.

Detectives started an investigation, which led them to Dr. Rantissi. With the sexual motivations behind the crime, investigators believe this may not be Dr. Rantissi’s only victim. They are currently reaching out to other possible victims, employees and patients.

Witnesses or victims can call Detective Salkoff at (702) 633-1769.