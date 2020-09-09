Doctor advises women to stay on top of their monthly self-exams amid COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While there is so much emphasis on mask wearing and hand washing, it’s easy for the routine things to slip through the cracks. 8 News Now wants to remind women to not put off taking care of themselves.

Women right now may be feeling stretched. Maybe they’re home teaching their kids or scrambling to provide for their families. However, it’s critical — especially during a pandemic — for women to take care of themselves.

Doctor Souzan El Eid from the Comprehensive Cancer Centers says her practice — like everything else — is running under a new normal. A patient who’s been waiting weeks or months for surgery may run into an unexpected delay.

“Amazingly enough, I’ve had a few surgeries where a patient’s temperature was normal, totally asymptomatic, before the surgery. Routine testing was done they tested positive,” she said.

Doctor El Eid said in order to keep the whole operating team safe, the patient must quarantine for 14 days and delay their surgery. They can have the surgery after quarantining and testing negative.

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 270,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. So, despite everything going on in the world, it’s important to do a monthly breast self-exam and never be afraid to ask questions and get answers.

“Women are the caretakers. They take care of everybody else and then they take care of themselves. We’re here to remind you that you have to be healthy to be able to take care of your family,” she said.

On the 8th of every month 8 News Now urges you to call your buddy and do your breast self-exam.