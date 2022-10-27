LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing several charges after being arrested for allegedly driving a stolen car, leading police on a chase, pulling a weapon, resisting arrest, and kicking and hitting a Metro police dog, according to his arrest report.

The incident started Monday night around 11 p.m. when Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to recover a stolen KIA Optima from the parking lot of a Dotty’s casino on Las Vegas Boulevard near Craig Road. Officers saw a man, later identified as Chad Guerra, get out of the vehicle and walk toward the casino.

The arrest report said when police attempted to talk to him, he refused to listen and began reaching into his crossbody bag as if he was concealing a firearm. One officer said he heard a casino employee yell “He has a gun.”

Guerra ran along Las Vegas Blvd. to an apartment complex on Craig where police set up a perimeter and then he ran back to the Dotty’s parking lot where he got into the stolen vehicle and drove off. The officers had taken cover because a Metro air unit that was following Guerra said it appeared he took a gun from his bag, according to the report.

The air unit reported that Guerra abandoned the car on D Street and began walking. He was spotted by an officer in the area who made contact with him at gunpoint. The report said Guerra wouldn’t listen to commands and began to reach into his bag and the officer yelled “Do you want to get shot?”

A second patrol vehicle arrived with a police K9 that was released and bit Guerra on the wrist knocking him to the ground.

When that officer approached Guerra, he noticed the weapon was a makeshift knife attached to a clamp that resembled a gun but was not a firearm. The arrest report said the officer was concerned Guerra, who was still resisting arrest, was attempting to stab the K9 to avoid another bite. One of the officers deployed a taser. At that point, Guerra elbowed the dog and kicked it.

Guerra was transported to University Medical Center to have his injuries checked before being taken to Clark County Detention Center. The K9 wasn’t injured.

During a search, the report said police found three debit cards with the names of other people and a glass pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine.

Guerra faces the following charges: