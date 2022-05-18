LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing numerous charges, including domestic violence and sexual assault, for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home, hitting her with a gun, and asking her “do you want to die today?” according to his arrest report.

Toriano Malone, 19, was arrested on Friday, May 13, and is facing the following charges:

Assault Domestic Violence with use of Deadly Weapon

Domestic Battery with use of Deadly Weapon

Battery to Commit Sexual Assault with use of Deadly Weapon

Sexual Assualt with use of Deadly Weapon

Sexual Assault

Home Invasion with use of Deadly Weapon

Kidnapping, 1st Degree, with use of Deadly Weapon

The report doesn’t detail the domestic relationship between Malone and the victim, but the victim told police on the night before Malone’s arrest that he sexually assaulted her at his home while the two were in his bedroom watching TV.

The report said the victim told police when she refused to have sex with him on the evening of May 12. She said he “karate chopped” her in the face with his hand and pulled a gun on her, forcing her to have sex.

The victim also told police of an incident that had happened a few months earlier when Malone showed her two videos of “him having sex with her unconscious body.” She said she had taken a Xanax and fallen asleep and was unaware of what happened, according to the report.

The victim had copies of the videos and shared those with police.

When police interviewed Malone, he initially denied having a gun or smashing a window to break into the woman’s home. But later he said he broke in because no one answered the door and then he started wrestling with the victim but never hit or pointed a gun at her, the report said.

Malone told police he “made an honest mistake,” according to the report.

During a search of Malone’s home, police did find a gun and the pants Malone allegedly wore during the sexual assault.

The arrest report does state the victim did file an extended Protective Order related to domestic violence against Malone on Nov. 16, 2021, but it wasn’t served. The report doesn’t explain why it wasn’t served.