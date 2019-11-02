Do you recognize this man? Metro searching for commercial robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is looking for a man who robbed a business and threatened a store employee with a weapon. Officials say the robbery occurred on Friday around 7 p.m. at a retail business near the 3000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Metro says the suspect went into the store, put several merchandise items in his bag, and then threatened a store employee with a weapon while exiting the store.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, standing between 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, weighing 130-140 pounds. He was wearing a green, long-sleeved zippered jacket with black and red cuffs, dark pants, black Champion slippers, and carrying a dark colored backpack.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go to their website.