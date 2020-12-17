Do you recognize this man? Las Vegas Deputy City Marshals investigating Durango Hills Golf Club burglary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Durango Hills Golf Club was burglarized and the Las Vegas Deputy City Marshals office is hoping someone will recognize the suspect.

The burglary happened on Dec. 7.

According to the city marshals office, a fire was set near the building and the suspect seen in the photo broke through a window around 11:50 p.m. and entered the building and stole items. This is the third incident at the club in the past month. Damage from the incidents totals thousands of dollars.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information on the person shown in the photographs is asked to contact the city of Las Vegas Deputy City Marshals’ Tip Line at 702.229.3223.

The city’s Department of Public Safety provides the public with law enforcement services at city parks, golf courses and facilities through the Deputy City Marshals, operates the city’s detention center and provides animal control services in the city of Las Vegas.