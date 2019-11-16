Do you know what to recycle? A reminder on America Recycles Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Despite most Americans willingness to recycle, some still do not know what should and should not be tossed into the recycling bin. Residents in Las Vegas are ‘wish-cycling’ several items that should not be in a curbside recycling bin; this includes propane tanks, electronics, clothing and bowling balls.

On average, 30% of consumers put unrecyclable material in their curbside bins, according to Republic Services.

Republic Services in North Las Vegas is hoping to change that number by making local residents aware of the dos and donts of recycling on America Recycles Day.

They give three tips to remember:

Tip #1: Know what to Throw ; only recycle plastic bottles and jugs, metal food and beverage containers, paper and cardboard

; only recycle plastic bottles and jugs, metal food and beverage containers, paper and cardboard Tip 2: Empty, Clean, Dry ; it is important to rinse out plastic water and juice bottles because anything with residual food or liquid has to be rinsed out

; it is important to rinse out plastic water and juice bottles because anything with residual food or liquid has to be rinsed out Tip 3: Keep it Loose; do not bag your recyclables inside of a plastic bag. Everything should be loose in the recycling bin

For more information, visit Republic Services recycling center at 360 West Cheyenne Avenue.