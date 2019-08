LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – On “National Bow-Tie Day” what could be more appropriate than our own bow-tied Traffic and Weather Anchor Nate Tannenbaum revealing the secret of tieing the perfect bow-tie?

He says it’s as simple as tieing your shoes!

He’s been doing it for so long, he makes it look simple, so don’t get frustrated if you don’t get it right away.

If you’d like, you can send Nate an email: ntannenbaum@8newsnow.com.