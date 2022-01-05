Police are attempting to identify a woman found dead on the side of the road last Sunday via a distinctive tattoo on her shoulder. (KLAS)

Woman found on side of road on Dec. 2

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Police are attempting to identify a woman found dead on the side of the road last Sunday via a distinctive tattoo on her shoulder.

Bullhead City, Arizona, police said the woman was found deceased on Arroyo Vista Drive on Jan. 2.

As of Wednesday, they had not been able to identify her.

Police described the woman as being white with a medium build and long, brown hair. Police believe she is in her late-20s or early-30s.

The woman has the word “family” tattooed on her shoulder. Police provided a photo of the tattoo on the department’s Facebook page.

The woman also has a tattoo on her hip, which says “BJC” with small hearts.

Police did not say how the woman died.

Anyone with information about who the woman may be is asked to contact police at 928-763-1999.

Bullhead City neighbors Laughlin, Nevada, about 90 miles south of Las Vegas.