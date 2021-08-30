Do you have an emergency plan? Make one in September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whether it’s a major weather event or some kind of large-scale accident, Clark County officials say families should have a plan in place and September is a good time to get one going.

“The pandemic is a reminder that emergencies are unpredictable by nature,” said Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Billy Samuels, who oversees the county’s Emergency Management Division.

Some of the top hazards in Nevada include wildfire, flooding, earthquake, extreme heat, and communicable disease. The county will spend the next four weeks focusing on the following themes:

Create an emergency plan: Discuss with family and friends how you will communicate before, during and after a disaster. Update your plan based on the needs of your family or business. Businesses and community organizations should design an emergency plan for employees that includes safety training, with drills and exercises.

Residents can sign up for the Southern Nevada Community Preparedness app and get free texts and email alerts. Click here for more details.