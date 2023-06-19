LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You might have an emergency plan for your family, but do you have one for your pet?

June is Pet Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross recommends having a bag ready to go for your pet in the event of an emergency where you must leave your home. Also having one in the car, as well, is recommended.

You would want to include: Bottled water, one – two weeks of food, collapsible food and water bowls, blankets, cat litter and pan, leash, collar and harness, pet life jacket and paw protectors and your pet’s medicine.

Another rule of thumb is to never leave your pet inside the car when it’s not running. Just a few minutes can be dangerous, even deadly, especially in the Las Vegas summer heat. You can find more suggestions at this link.