Do you have a rodent problem? A unique Nevada SPCA program can help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the weather continues to cool off, you might see more rats and mice trying to take shelter indoors. If you’re having this problem, the Nevada SPCA is here to help.

The organization has a “Patrol Cat” program, where anyone interested can have two or more feral cats brought to their home. These are animals that can’t be adopted into a traditional home and are better left outdoors.

The program is good for both homes and local businesses. If you’d like to take advantage of this unique program, reach out to the SPCA for additional information.