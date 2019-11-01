Do you believe? “Paranormal Man” takes us inside a real life ghost hunt on Halloween

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “The Paranormal Man” took 8 News Now’s Sasha Loftis on his latest mission to find spirits across the valley this Halloween, showing us haunting evidence inside a North Las Vegas home.

“I like knowing there’s life after life,” Paranormal Man Aaron Elliot said. “I like to go into the dark spaces; crawl around and see what I can catch.”

Elliot pours his heart and soul into the spirit world, making an effort to explain the unexplainable.

“It’s a rush,” Elliot said of his work. “But it’s also like you’ve unlocked the secrets to the universe.”

Elliot has followed his passion and hunted ghosts across the valley for the past 15 years. His latest project surfaced after a recent call for help.

“The two year old girl, she’s pointing at things,” Elliot said of his client’s paranormal issues. “Saying that there’s things happening in the house. She gets frightened.”

Once Elliot and his team took their equipment inside, they discovered some interesting footage.

A video recording shows what Elliot calls a “spirit orb” generating its own energy. He refers to this as evidence of paranormal activity.

“This is how we can validate that it’s probably of paranormal origin,” he explained. “Or it’s a spirit of some base.”

This is just one small example of the out of this world work Elliot sees every single day.

“We’ve captured all kinds of things that we can’t explain,” he concluded.

Since Elliot has been chasing ghosts for the past 15 years, he has plenty of footage and evidence from what he calls paranormal encounters.

