LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If having fun at a local water park while supporting a worthwhile cause sounds like something you’d like to do, Special Olympics Nevada is encouraging you to take part in the upcoming Vegas Polar Plunge.

It takes place on Saturday, April 8 at 9 a.m. at Henderson’s Cowabunga Bay Water Park located at 900 Galleria Drive.

You are encouraged to wear an independence-themed costume for the event because there will be a costume contest and parade and attendees can also take part in the Duck Derby. Some great prizes, including hotel stays and a helicopter ride, will be given away.

Participants must raise a minimum of $125 to receive the VIP plunge experience. For more information and to register, you can click here.

“Our athletes love people and seeing the support from the community,” said Allyce Pierson with Special Olympics Nevada. “It shows them they are valuable, important, just like anyone else.”

Pierson said the money raised will help the organization’s effort to be independent of California which will better serve local athletes.