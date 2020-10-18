DNC rolls out new billboards during President Trump’s visit to Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In response to President Trump’s latest trip to the Silver State, the Democratic National Committee unveiled a new slate of digital billboards in southern and northern Nevada, highlighting what they call “Trump’s failed pandemic response.”

The billboards located in northern Nevada are located along U.S. Highway 50 in Carson City and on Interstate 580 in South Reno, meaning that many people at President Trump’s rally would have passed them on the way to the Carson City Airport.

The billboard in southern Nevada, located between the Sahara Avenue exit off Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard, is less than two miles from Trump International Hotel and near the Las Vegas Strip.