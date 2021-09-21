DNA leads police to 22-year-old man accused of murder with cinder block

A 22-year-old man is accused of killing another man in May by using a cinder block to hit his head, records showed. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year-old man is accused of killing another man in May by using a cinder block to hit his head, records showed.

Police arrested James Espinoza on Monday on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, records showed. Espinoza is accused of killing William Hallett, 53, on May 1 in an alley near 10th Street and Bonanza Road, court documents said.

Dispatchers had received an anonymous 911 call that a man was found with significant injuries. Investigators were initially unsure if Hallett police had been killed or if he had fallen.

Detectives said they matched Espinoza’s DNA with blood found at the crime scene, including on a cinder block. On July 9, police arrested Espinoza on an active warrant for DUI. Detectives were then able to obtain a DNA sample, which they said connected Espinoza to the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office determined Hallett died of blunt force trauma to his head.

Police also determined Espinoza lived in an apartment near the parking lot, they said.

Espinoza was due in court Wednesday.