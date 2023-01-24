A body found in 1971 in Mohave County, Arizona has been identified as Colleen Audrey Rice. (Credit: Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Office)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For more than half a century, she was nameless. The woman’s body was discovered in a canvas sack dumped in a desert area a few miles east of U.S. Highway 93, in Mohave County, Arizona.

The date was January 23, 1971.

Authorities could give her descriptors as “5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 125 to 140 pounds, with brown curly hair.” There was even a detailed description of all of her clothing right down to her white bobby sox.

But they could never give her an identity until now.

Exactly 52 years later to the day, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would learn she was Colleen Audrey Rice.

Age-progression sketch of how Colleen Rice might have looked at the time of her death. (Credit: MCSO)

How she ended up dead in a canvas bag remains unsolved, but her identity was revealed through DNA testing. According to the sheriff’s office, in 2022, investigators partnered with Othram Inc., a company that has solved numerous other missing identity cases. The sheriff’s office committed $1,000, and Ortham set up a page for donations, which raised the remaining $6,500 from the community to do the DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing.

The testing revealed a relative of Colleen’s, and it was learned that she was born on March 17, 1931 in Portsmouth, Ohio. Her parents were James C. Rice and Flossie Truitt. Rice married William Davis in 1946 in Ohio but became estranged from her family and somehow ended up in Arizona.

Investigators were able to obtain her high school photo.

The story isn’t over — investigators now want to find who is responsible for her death.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek the public’s assistance with providing any information they may have on the later years in the victim’s life,” a Facebook post read.

Anyone with information on Rice or this incident is urged is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 753-0753 ext. 4408 or call toll-free 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 71-0383.