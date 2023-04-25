LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police were able to identify the suspect in a string of casino robberies and carjackings through DNA on the sweatband of a hat. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old D’Shante Styles, is accused of robbing casino cages across the valley over a five-month period.

According to court records, Styles is facing three dozen counts including robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, robbery, attempted robbery, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, burglary while in possession of a firearm, and burglary.

Styles was taken into custody on April 20, 2023, ending an alleged casino robbery streak that started in November 2022 and included Gold Coast Casino, Green Valley Ranch, Silverton Casino, Rampart Casino, Palace Station, and M Resort, police said.

Las Vegas police continue to search for a suspect one month after he allegedly robbed Gold Coast Hotel and Casino. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police release photo of suspected casino robber. (Credit: LVMPD)

He’s accused of stealing cars and robbing six casinos. The arrest report said Styles would steal a vehicle to use as a “getaway” car prior to committing the robberies, go to the casino cage, and present a note or say “Put 10 stacks in the bag or I will shoot!” Within days, the stolen cars would be found abandoned.

In one case, he took a taxicab to the Silverton casino, had the cab waiting outside for him, while he robbed the casino cage of $10,000, and then returned to the taxi to leave the property, the report said. The cab driver wasn’t aware any crime was committed.

His alleged attempt to steal a car on April 19 at an apartment complex parking lot led to a police officer checking around the complex later and noticing a person who fit the suspect description. The suspect was able to flee during a foot chase but dropped his hat. According to the arrest report, the DNA from that hat’s sweatband matched with DNA on file with Metro police and identified that suspect as Styles.

Police said Styles has a lengthy criminal history and has committed at least 13 separate robberies. His court records show he has a conviction for robbery in 2008 and three convictions for robbery with the use of a deadly weapon in 2009, as well as other arrests listed on his court documents.

Henderson police are expected to book Styles at a later date for the crimes he allegedly committed in that jurisdiction.