LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The remains of a homicide victim discovered on Jul. 7, 2001 near the I-15 and US 93 near Apex Road have been identified as those of Richard Wayne Guarro.

Guarro had been reported as a missing person after failing to return home from a trip to Las Vegas on Nov. 18, 1996.

Initially, the remains could not be identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner at the time of the autopsy of the victim.

Over two decades later on Oct. 7, 2021, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) sent the remains to Othram Labs for Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and Genealogical work.

On Feb. 25, 2022, Othram Labs positively identified Guarro’s remains by analyzing the DNA of his biological sister.

LVMPD is asking for any assistance from the public regarding this case, and urges antyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

Anyone who would like to donate to the Homicide Cold Case unit to help further the investigation of

other unsolved murders may do so by visiting this link and designating a donation for the “Homicide Cold Case Unit.”