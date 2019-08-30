DMV warns against email scam

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning against a scam that you could come across in your email inbox. Officials say a speeding ticket scam is making the rounds.

Hackers are sending emails posing as the DMV, saying that drivers need to pay traffic violations online with a credit card. The emails demand payment within 72 hours and have links for “EasyPay.” The emails also have a link to contest the violation.

Officials with the Nevada DMV responded to the scam saying they do not issue traffic citations or collect fines. Citations will be written by law enforcement. The state of Nevada does not have automated systems for traffic enforcement. You won’t get notifications of violations by email.

If you get an email about a traffic violation, do not click on any of the links. It is a scam.