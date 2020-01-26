DMV: Wait times are down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s something many residents like to hear, the DMV is reporting that wait times are going down. The agency says between October and December of last year, the average wait statewide was just about 40 minutes.

That number is down from nearly 70 minutes in 2018. While the wait times may be going down, the DMV says they are seeing more walk-ins. Nevada’s six largest offices in Las Vegas, Carson City and Reno served 22 percent more people in 2019.

Staff at the DMV says the new system that manages lobbies has helped cut the times down.

“As Nevada’s population continues to grow, we must think creatively about ways to deliver more government services with fewer resources, and the DMV has risen to that challenge by working tirelessly to decrease average wait times by nearly half an hour for customers across Nevada,” Governor Steve Sisolak said.

