DMV to remain closed during Phase 1 of reopening Nevada; new extension times released

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, along with many other government agencies, will remain closed under the Phase I reopening plans announced by Governor Sisolak on May 7.

The DMV released the following statement:

“Our online services and kiosks remain open. We strongly encourage customers to use them when possible, particularly for vehicle registration. Those who must visit a DMV office should make sure they are prepared with the correct documentation to complete their transaction once we do reopen.”

Since the DMV will remain closed thru Phase 1, Governor Sisolak has given Nevada motorists more time to renew their expiring documents.

Anyone who’s expiration date falls between the date the DMV closed, March 16, and the date of the DMV’s eventual reopening, will have until 90 days after the reopening to renew the document. If your expiration date falls within 30 days after reopening, you have 60 days after reopening to renew the document.

The extension applies to all DMV-issued credentials documents, including business licenses. It does not apply to vehicle liability insurance or SR-22 requirements.