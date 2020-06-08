DMV to announce reopening date at virtual press conference Monday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will announce their reopening date Monday afternoon during a virtual press conference.

The announcement will be at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Along with revealing the date for reopening, DMV Director Julie Butler will also give the detailed re-opening plans.

This will include the three step-process for re-opening: Go online first, wait if possible, and be prepared if you do have to come into the office.

The DMV will present its new office-wide guidelines, recommended by the CDC and Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, including social distancing, building occupancy, cleanliness and more.

The agency will also address those who will be served right away and those who will be asked to use alternate services, or wait.

For the first 30 days of re-opening, there will be a specific protocol for in-person DMV visits, the agency says. There will be more details released about this at 1 p.m. Monday, June 8.

In a prior release from last month, the DMV announced its staff returned to the offices on May 26 to being working on the backlogs and undergo training prior to reopening.

