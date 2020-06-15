Long lines form hours before DMV reopens with limited services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hours before the Nevada DMV offices were scheduled to reopen Monday morning, long lines began forming.

The DMV offices have been closed to the public for nearly three months.

The DMV is doing a phased reopening and will only offer limited services for the first 30 days. The priority will be to offer services to people who have been most impacted during the closure, such as those with a driver’s license suspension, no valid form of ID or a newly-purchased vehicle with no license plates.

Photographer Chad Graves took this video of the long line.

According to the DMV, any driver’s license or other DMV document that has an expiration date from March 16 through July 14 has an automatic extension. The DMV website has an extension letter motorists can print and present to law enforcement. There is no rush to renew.

Nevada DMV officers will be practicing practices social distancing and capacity inside is limited at 50%. There will be limited staff at the offices.

The DMV is getting to roll out a next text messaging system that is designed to avoid the long lines. It’s called Mobile Ticket, in which a QR code or web address uses your location to check you into the office.

“We’ll check you into the line using your cell phone and you’ll start getting text messages letting you know where you are in line. You can actually leave the DMV, go do what you’re going to do, and come back when you’re ready to be called,” said Kevin Malone, Nevada DMV spokesperson.

The DMV advised customers to visit the DMV website, before visiting an office. Customers should follow the guidelines posted for three general groups:

Do it online or at a kiosk – it is more important than ever to use the DMV’s alternate services

– it is more important than ever to use the DMV’s alternate services It can wait – An automatic extension on expired documents is in effect. Other transactions that can wait include personalized plate orders, new resident licensing and registration and Real ID upgrades

– An automatic extension on expired documents is in effect. Other transactions that can wait include personalized plate orders, new resident licensing and registration and Real ID upgrades Be prepared if you do come in – Visit the website, gather all necessary documents and have forms filled out in advance

For those teenagers who may be eager to get their driving permit or take the test, the DMV recommends waiting a week or two because they need to take care of the elderly, disabled, and others first.

The DMV is not doing appointments for the first week. They have a backlog of previous appointments they’re rescheduling, as they slowly get back to normal.