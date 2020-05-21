DMV prepares to reopen in limited capacity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada DMV offices have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but they are preparing to open even though no date has been announced yet.

According to a news release from the DMV, a reopening date is not set but it is releasing a reopening plan so customers know what to expect once the opening occurs.

“We’re going to serve motorists with the most pressing needs first and ask others to use alternative services or hold off from visiting a DMV office,” said Julie Butler, director.

The reopening plan will follow a three-step process: Go online first, wait if possible, and be prepared if you have to come into an office.

Transactions such as vehicle registration renewals should be done online, if possible. The DMV will be offering only services that directly impact a person’s ability to drive during the first 30 days after its reopening. DMV has instituted a 90-extension on expired documents.

The DMV will also limit the number of people allowed in offices. In some cases, people may be asked to wait in their cars. DMV staff will be wearing face masks and request that customers also wear them and follow social distancing guidelines.

“The DMV has created a thoughtful, phased approach to reopening that is fair to all and, most important, keeps customers and staff alike as safe as possible,” Butler said. “We’re looking forward to reopening to serve Nevada’s motorists.”

There will be no appointments. Only walk-in customers will be accepted the first 30 days after opening and these are the services that will be initially offered.

Driver’s license suspension or revocation reinstatements

Driver’s license knowledge tests

License or ID for customers with no form of valid ID

Original vehicle registration of recently-purchased vehicles not eligible for online registration

Vehicle movement permits

Title transfers

Renewals of documents that expired prior to March 16

Transactions involving bad debt with the Department

Commercial Driver License services (where available)

Dealer Services, Fleets, Motor Carriers, Registration Services and Occupational License Renewals

Actual driving tests for non-commercial licenses will not be offered until later due to social distancing requirements. Also, transactions that can wait include personalized plate orders, new resident licensing and registration and Real ID upgrades.

DMV staff will return to the offices on May 26 to being working on the backlogs and undergo training prior to reopening.