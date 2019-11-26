DMV prepares for ‘Black Monday’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If your planning to go to the DMV on Monday, you may want to rethink that plan. Nevada’s Department of Motor Vehicles says the Monday after Thanksgiving is traditionally its busiest day of the year.

Drivers who don’t make an appointment will face longer wait times.

You can access some of the DMV’s services online. For example, you can change your address, and order personalized plates.

You can also register a car, truck, or motorcycle bought from a Nevada dealer online.

Another alternative are the self-service kiosks at the DMV or at some of the supermarkets.

You can find a list of online services, kiosk locations, and ways to avoid the wait online, by clicking here.