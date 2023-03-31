LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People expecting to go to the DMV office on Decatur Boulevard in the northern part of the valley will have to go another day because it’s closed.

DMV Public Information Officer Kevin Malone released a statement that said the “office will be closed for today (March 31, 2023) as it doesn’t have water.”

He said customers with appointments will be allowed in as walk-in customers over the next two weeks and those with drive tests will be called to reschedule.

According to a person waiting to go into the DMV, there were two long lines outside of the DMV Friday morning when this was announced.