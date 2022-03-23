LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –You will notice the next time you visit Nevada’s DMV website there’s a new logo and a new design. The state agency is also transitioning to move the majority of its services online hopefully bringing an end to the long lines people often see at DMV buildings.

According to a DMV news release, its technology is outdated and this transformation is part of a 4-year, $114 investment to move the DMV into a 21st-century operation and Nevadans can look forward to more improvements in the future. The DMV said it’s rethinking every aspect of its operations.

The DMV will keep its offices open to handle business involving more complex transactions or for people who prefer face-to-face interaction. There will also be some services that must be done in-person such as driver exams, getting a Real ID, and getting a vehicle inspection.

“As more of our customers discover the benefits of doing transactions online, there will be fewer people who need to visit a DMV office,” Julie Butler with DMV said. “That will mean shorter wait times for in-person business.”

DMV did a public survey and collected more than 18,000 responses on the changes people would like to see. People wanted transactions to be efficient and quick and for the agency to offer more services online so a visit to the DMV could be avoided.