DMV gives extension to people with soon-to-be expired driver’s licenses and ID cards; new limited Saturday hours announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday an additional extension for expired or soon-to-be expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and new, limited Saturday hours for new Nevada residents. The DMV is continuing to find new ways to serve the public while operating under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Governor Steve Sisolak will direct an additional extension for non-commercial driver’s licenses, identification cards, non-commercial instruction permits, and Driver Authorization Cards. Licenses, permits, and IDs with an expiration date of March 12, 2020, or later have been extended for an additional 60 days from September 14 through November 12, 2020.

The existing extension is set to expire this Sunday, September 13. A one-year extension for drivers age 65 and older remains in effect.

As previously announced, the DMV will be offering online renewals for most driver’s licenses and all ID cards in October, according to DMV Director Julie Butler.

“The new extension will allow Nevadans to keep driving legally and avoid crowds at DMV offices once online renewals go live,” Butler said. “We have fast-tracked this new online service and it is almost ready to launch.”

Up to 75,000 Nevadans will be eligible for online license renewals through the end of December, with some 100,000 eligible in each future year. Nevadans are reminded to cancel any existing appointments when they renew online to free up spots for other DMV customers who need to visit the DMV in person.

The new 60-day extension does not apply to vehicle registration or other DMV documents. The existing extension for registration for those documents not extended will expire on September 13.

Vehicles must have either a movement permit or a full registration to be driven on public streets. Movement permits are available without an appointment at all DMV offices. Registration renewals are available online and at kiosks. Most vehicles purchased from a Nevada dealer can be registered online.

There are currently more than 200,000 expired vehicle registrations in Nevada.

Under COVID-19 restrictions, the number of people allowed in all public buildings in Nevada is limited to 50% of capacity. As a result, many DMV customers, including new Nevada residents, have expressed difficulty in obtaining appointments in the Las Vegas and Reno areas.

The DMV will be offering limited Saturday hours, specifically for new residents. DMV Offices will be open for new residents who need a Nevada driver’s license or ID by appointment only from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. beginning Saturday, September 19.

The department has set up special phone numbers for new residents to be screened and make an appointment. See the New Resident webpage at dmvnv.com for details.

New residents who are unable to obtain a Nevada driver’s license or ID may still register to vote by submitting a paper application to their County Clerk through October 6. The application and list of county election agencies is available on the Secretary of State’s website at nvsos.gov.