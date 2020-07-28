DMV extending deadline for some license renewals, offering alternative services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some Nevada motorists have been unable to make appointments at DMV offices before their licenses expire.

The DMV announced two new initiatives on Tuesday that it will make it easier for around 75,000 motorists whose licenses will expire this year. Governor Steve Sisolak signed emergency regulations to enact the new measures July 27.

Starting in the fall, most Nevadans will be able to renew their driver’s license or ID card via either online or by mail. Additionally, drivers 65 and older, who have to renew in person, have been granted a one-year extension on driver’s license renewals effective immediately. This will give seniors time to make an appointment. Drivers should print and carry the extension letter from DMV website. Drivers will be exempt from late fees.

“Enabling drivers to skip the trip to the DMV not only helps them, it will help the DMV serve those who need car registrations or other services much more quickly,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “Alternate license renewals will also have a lasting impact on the DMV as about 100,000 Nevadans will be eligible each year.”

Going forward, Nevadans who have a license that is valid for eight years will be eligible to renew using the online or mail services every other time, meaning most drivers will only be required to make an in-person visit to the DMV every 16 years for a renewal.