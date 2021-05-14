DMV ending $1 ‘technology fee’ after Nevada Supreme Court ruling

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $1 “technology fee” assessed by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is ending, and plans to refund the money are in the works.

That $1 fee adds up to $7 million a year in revenue, according to a DMV news release.

An announcement from the DMV follows Thursday’s ruling from the Nevada Supreme Court overturning a payroll tax that did not receive a two-thirds vote in the Nevada Legislature. The same thing happened with the technology fee — it was extended without the required approval.

“The DMV will cease to charge the $1 fee as soon as programmers are able to remove it from the computer system,” according to a statement. “The fee, which is added on to nearly all DMV transactions, is still being collected as of May 14.”

The DMV is working out the details of issuing refunds to all who paid the technology fee from July 1, 2020, through the date collection ceases. No time line for refunds has been established.

The DMV encourages motorists to be sure the DMV has their correct address. Addresses can be updated online through a MyDMV account at dmvnv.com/mydmv.