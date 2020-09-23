DMV: Driver’s license, ID card renewals now available online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans with driver’s licenses or identification cards that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic can now renew them online on the Nevada DMV website.

Adding more online services like this is helping alleviate the need to stand in long lines or make appointments at DMV sites across the state.

“As many as 75,000 Nevadans can use this service right now,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “Enabling drivers to skip the trip to the DMV not only helps them, it will help the DMV serve those who need car registrations or other services much more quickly.”

Drivers who renew online should cancel their office visit after they renew.

Most drivers age 16 to 70, and ID card holders of all ages, can take advantage of the new services if their expiration date is March 12, 2020, or later, the DMV stated in a news release Wednesday.

ADDITIONAL NOTES ON THE NEW SERVICE, PER DMV:

Drivers can renew online even if they have received a postcard stating that an in-person renewal is required

Nevadans who received a four-year card at their last renewal will receive an eight-year card if they are under 65 at the time of renewal

Fees are $42.25 for a driver’s license and $22.25 for an ID card (Late fees waived through January 31, 2021)

Cards that are not eligible:

Instruction Permits,

Commercial Driver’s Licenses,

Driver Authorization Cards,

Any license or ID with a term of less than four years

See the DMV website for a full list of qualifications.

The agency says that online license/ID renewals are a permanent addition to its online services. As many as 100,000 Nevadans will be eligible in 2021 and each year thereafter.

To give drivers that are 65 and older more time to schedule a DMV office visit, a one-year license extension remains in effect. An extension for all licenses and ID cards remains in effect through November 12.