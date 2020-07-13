Grace period issued for DMV documents expiring between March and July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) states documents that have expired between March 12 and July 15 now have a 90-day grace period until September 13 of the year 2020.

The extension applies to any DMV-issued documents including driver’s licenses, ID cards, instruction permits, vehicle registrations, and emissions tests.

NHP Southern Command says no enforcement action will be taken on vehicles inside of those dates.

“Please keep expired registration paperwork in your the vehicle,” NHP.

The DMV issued the 90-day extension due to office closures for the health and safety of its customers and staff.

Carry your extension letter with your DMV-issued document at all times as proof of eligibility for the automatic extension.