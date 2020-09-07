DMV document extension ends next week, appointments unavailable through end of the year on Nevada DMV website

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Time is ticking to get your driver’s license and car registration updated. The Nevada DMV announced its extension of expired documents during the pandemic will end in just one week.

The Nevada DMV previously issued an automatic 90-day extension of DMV-issued documents. That extension had an expiration date between March 12th and July 15th of this year.

If your documents expired during that time frame, you only have until next Sunday — September 13 — to renew them. This applies to any DMV document.

That includes, but is not limited to:

Driver’s licenses

ID cards

Instruction permits

Vehicle registrations

Emissions tests

You’re urged to carry around a DMV letter that proves you are eligible for the extension.

This was all put into place because of DMV office closures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Car registration services say there needs to be another extension.

“I think it’s important that there be at least a tiered system for extending the extension, as it were, and perhaps I would like to see them prioritize the people who are most in need with extension documentation,” said Sarah Marks — owner of My Car Lady.

The DMV is still operating by appointments only. So you’ll have to go to dmvnv.com to schedule that.

If you check the website right now, you’ll see there are no timeslots available for appointment at any of the valley DMV locations through December.

If you have any questions, you’re told to contact the DMV.