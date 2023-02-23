LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada DMV will not be able to issue driver licenses or learner permits on Saturday, Feb. 25 due to a planned internet network outage.

According to a news release from the Nevada DMV, the Verizon outage will impact the National Highway Transportation Safety’s national database that flags people who have their license revoked, suspended, or denied.

Because the DMV will not be able to check the database, it will be unable to issue any licenses or permits.

Customers who need a new license are encouraged to make an appointment for licensing services during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or to visit a DMV office on a Saturday for walk-in service. You can make an appointment at this link.