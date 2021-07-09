DMV begins rolling out newly designed driver’s licenses starting Monday

Images of sample driver’s licenses show the front and back of a regular Class C license at left, and a minor’s license on the right. (Courtesy, Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Monday, a new driver’s license card is being used by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, and the cards will be phased in between now and the end of August at DMV branches.

The cards feature a new design and enhanced security features.

“The cards are beautiful but please don’t visit a DMV office just to get one,” DMV Director Julie Butler said.

Existing licenses and ID cards will remain valid until expiration, according to the DMV. Customers will receive the new design at renewal or other license transactions such as a name or address change.

The new design will be phased in at each of the 18 DMV offices across the state as the camera equipment at each location is upgraded.

Cards issued by the Sahara office in Las Vegas will feature the new design beginning Monday, July 12. DMV Online Services will convert to the new cards no later than August 1.

All DMV offices will be issuing the new credential by September 1. All cards will continue to be mailed to customers.

“Our new licenses and ID cards are sleek and modern but still pay homage to Nevada’s heritage. They also have enhanced security features that help protect Nevadans against identity theft and aid our law enforcement agencies,” Butler said.

Nevada’s “Battle Born” insignia is featured prominently on the front of the license and is complemented by the year of Nevada statehood, 1864.

To capture the diversity and sheer growth of the state, the card design team incorporated two Nevada skylines. The front of the card features the Las Vegas skyline while the back of the card proudly displays Carson City. The back of the card gives an artistic interpretation of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and the Playa in the Black Rock Desert to provide a unique portrait of Nevada.

The federal Real ID marker has been changed from a gold circle to the outline of Nevada.

The card contains security features, with some personalized to the cardholder. Increased security features include:

A laser engraved ghost image repeated from the photograph

A laser ablation or etching of the card holder’s initials and year of birth over the top of the driver photograph

The holder’s date of birth is restated in larger type with a raised feel

The background features a guilloche security design with waves and patterns printed in very fine lines that can’t be scanned or easily reproduced

High resolution, “split fountain” printing in which the background colors fade from blue to green and back to blue across the face of the card

Previously issued credentials are still valid until the expiration date listed on the card. Individuals are not required to replace their current driver’s license or ID card unless their current credential is expiring, the holder needs a duplicate card or there is a need to update the information such as a name or address change.

See Driver’s Licenses Designs on the DMV website for more information.