DMV begins campaign to encourage more Hispanics to use online services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles wants to get Latinos interested in using the internet to get services.

The campaign is called “Ponte Online con DMV” … or, “Get Online with DVM.”

The Hispanic community is rapidly growing in Nevada, and the DMV wants to make sure everyone is being served.

(Henry Takai / 8NewsNow)

The new campaign is designed to get more Latinos on board since they make up 29% of the state’s population. It’s aimed at Nevada’s Spanish-speaking residents to use online services and kiosks. It also features a new Facebook page to serve Hispanic customers.

The online portal has expanded to allow Nevadans without a social security number to establish an account. This allows folks with a driver authorization card to access online address changes, vehicle movement permits and other services.

“Last year we expanded the mydmv web portal to include people that don’t have a social security number,” said Kevin Malone, public information officer for DMV.

“So you can sign up for an account without a social security number. And that opens things up to a large variety of services — address changes and driver history printout,” he said.

The DMV hopes that people will take advantage of all the services online and hopefully that will reduce the long lines.

Also, the DMV is asking people to cancel appointments if they’re no longer needed. Appointments that remain on the books causes delays within the system, officials said.