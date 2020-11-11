DMV allowing walk-ins on Saturdays for vehicle registrations, new residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevadans who need an original vehicle registration or any kind of renewal but are unable to complete it online will be able to do so on a walk-in basis on Saturdays, beginning Nov. 14. The Department of Motor Vehicles will also continue offering Saturday hours for new Nevada residents.

“We’re continuing to address pent-up demand for DMV services and reduce backlogs within the department,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. Due to the COVID pandemic, department offices were closed from mid-March to mid-June and have been operating at 50 percent of capacity since reopening.

Saturday hours will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the DMV locations in Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno.

Rural offices will remain closed on Saturday.

“We’re hoping to significantly cut the number of motorists driving on movement permits. It’s important for both motorists and law enforcement to have vehicles registered properly,” Butler added.

The following transactions may be completed without an appointment during Saturday hours:

Original registration on a newly-purchased vehicle that cannot be registered online. This includes private party sales, out-of-state dealer sales, mopeds, motor homes, and trailers.

License, ID or registration renewal that cannot be completed online. Examples of registration renewals include vehicles with emissions exemptions, active-duty military tax exemptions and insurance reinstatements.

Transfer of an out-of-state license or ID. New residents may transfer their vehicle registration at the same time.

Customers who have an existing appointment for any of these services should cancel it after using the Saturday service. All customers are encouraged to visit the department website at dmvnv.com first to see whether their transaction can be completed online and to ensure they have the correct documentation.