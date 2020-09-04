DMV: 90-day auto extension of expired documents ends September 13

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to office closures for the health and safety of Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customers and staff, the DMV issued an automatic 90-day extension of all DMV issued documents with an expiration date of March 12 through July 15 of the 2020 year.

The extension began on the date of expiration listed on DMV issued documents and ran through Sept. 13.

The following table shows the specific dates:

The extension applies to any DMV-issued document including, but not limited to:

Driver’s licenses

ID cards

Instruction permits

Vehicle registrations

Emissions tests

The DMV advises Nevada residents to carry an extension letter with your DMV-issued document at all times as proof of eligibility for the automatic extension.

The DMV is still only operating by appointments. 8 News Now checked availability on the DMV website and the next available appointment wasn’t until Thursday, Dec. 3.

Please visit the DMV website at dmvnv.com for updated information.