DJs for PJs kicks off ‘PJs in Perpetuity’ for 3 local charities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since DJs for PJs started 20 years ago, it has donated more than 100,000 pajamas to children and now the charity has a major announcement.

Instead of giving to just one organization, it will now broaden its efforts to three and on a permanent basis.

The group has started what it calls “PJs in Perpetuity” and it will donate pajamas to Child Haven, SafeNest and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children every year going forward. Each organization will receive 150 pairs of pajamas.

Founder Darcy Neighbors told Good Morning Las Vegas that she got the idea in 2003 following a visit to Child Haven and seeing children who were housed there due to abuse and neglect. She said it touched her heart and she wanted to do something for them. It became a class project with Leadership Las Vegas and then just took off in the community.

“It has been one of the most significant things I have been a part of in my entire career. To see little children come to the table and dump their piggy banks out and, you know and, mothers and companies come and donate hundreds of pairs of pajamas for these kids that have been abused and neglected. It’s just so heartwarming.”

Neighbors said thanks to Las Vegas being such a giving community, the program has been able to give thousands of children a little comfort.

If you would like to donate, you can find more information at this link.