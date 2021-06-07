DjangoVegas! returns with special guest Clint Holmes on June 19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clint Holmes will join three bands in downtown Las Vegas on June 19 from 6-10 p.m. to celebrate DjangoVegas!, a music festival that pays tribute to the roots, origins and established figures of gypsy jazz.

The festival will be at the Historic Fifth Street School at 401 S. Fourth St.

Holmes and guitarist Gretchen Menn of Zepparella will join The Hot Club of Las Vegas, which leads off a lineup that also includes Trio Gadjo and Hot Club of Los Angeles.

The Hot Club of Las Vegas performs gypsy jazz music past and present as well as boleros, flamenco, rhumbas and more.

Tickets are $25 plus taxes and fees.

For tickets and more information for this and other events, visit www.ArtsLasVegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS (2787).

The lineup is curated by Mundo Juillerat.