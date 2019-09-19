DJ Paul Oakenfold to headline “Storm Area 51 Basecamp”

by: Lucas Wright

HIKO, Nev. (KLAS) — Two-time GRAMMY nominee Paul Oakenfold will be making an appearance Friday night at the Alien Research Center on the Extraterrestrial Highway. He will be performing at the first-ever “Storm Area 51 Basecamp” experience.

The world-renowned DJ, recording artist and producer will perform following an exclusive screening of Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers.

Oakenfold is best known for works like “Starry-eyed Surprise” and “Ready Steady Go.” You can watch “Starry-eyed Surprise” below:

One-day and two-day passes are still available for the event. Click here for more ticket information.

